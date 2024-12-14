Tirupati reservoirs close to the brim after heavy rains

TIRUPATI: Reservoirs across Tirupati district are nearing full capacity following three days of continuous rainfall, raising fears of flooding and crop damage.

Authorities are focused on managing the water flow from major dams as inflows surge, threatening low-lying areas and farmlands.

The Kalangi Reservoir, receiving heavy floodwaters, has opened 12 of its 18 gates, each raised by eight feet, to release 15,000 cusecs downstream, resulting in the inundation of over 2,000 acres of paddy fields in Dovarasatram, Thada, Pellakur, Vakadu, and Srikalahasti mandals.

Farmers, already grappling with financial losses from previous planting cycles, now face further devastation as standing crops are submerged.

At the Araniyar reservoir, water levels have nearly reached full capacity of 1.85 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), holding 1.825 TMC with an inflow of 4,800 cusecs and an outflow of 5,600 cusecs.

Similarly, the Mallemadugu Reservoir, at its full capacity of 0.181 TMC, is managing an inflow of 2,800 cusecs and releasing 3,500 cusecs. The Kalyani dam holds 0.242 TMC of its 0.910 TMC capacity, releasing 6 cusecs while managing an inflow of 600 cusecs.

Authorities are on high alert, coordinating relief efforts and monitoring the dams closely as more rainfall is forecast. Municipal officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and adhere to safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, persistent rains have disrupted normal life across the district, including the sacred Tirumala hills, with low-lying areas severely flooded.

Tirupati and Chittoor district administrations have declared holidays for educational institutions, citing safety concerns for students and staff.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner N Mourya inspected rain-affected areas like Lakshmipuram and Narayanapuram on Friday morning. She directed officials to ensure safe drinking water, prevent rainwater contamination, and enhance sanitation efforts by clearing garbage from drainage systems and using fogging operations to control mosquito breeding. The Commissioner also ordered the application of bleaching powder to prevent seasonal diseases and addressed public complaints about sanitation issues, including the relocation of a fish market causing a foul smell near the main road.

Farmers, municipal workers, and district officials brace for further challenges as water levels rise, with significant losses to crops and infrastructure already reported. Authorities remain vigilant, aiming to mitigate the impact of the downpour.