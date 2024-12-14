Vemula tense, MP Avinash Reddy put under house arrest

KADAPA: Tension erupted at the tahsildar office in Vemula mandal of Pulivendula Assembly constituency on Friday during the filing of nominations for the Water Users Association (WUA) elections.

It was alleged that some TDP leaders tore up the nomination papers submitted by YSRCP candidates, prompting Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to visit the tahsildar office to resolve the matter. A scribe covering the incident lodged a complaint with police stating that he was ‘assaulted’ by TDP leaders. This escalated the tension.

Police placedAvinash Reddy under house arrest to thwart any trouble. He was taken from Vemula to the former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office in Pulivendula. Policemen under the supervision of CI Narasimhulu, were deployed to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Jagan strongly condemned the attack on a journalist in Vemula during the filing of nominations for WUA elections. The YSRCP chief demanded action against those who attacked the journalist in Vemula.