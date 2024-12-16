VMRDA solution: Rs 200 crore project to tackle coastal erosion

VISAKHAPATNAM: Coastal erosion along Visakhapatnam’s coastline, particularly from Coastal Battery to Bheemili, is a well-known challenge attributed to both natural and human-induced factors.

This long-standing issue has not only impacted the environment, but also threatened the livelihoods of communities residing along the coast.

Recognising the urgent need for action, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has proposed a Rs 200-crore project to tackle coastal erosion and restore the region’s coastline.

If everything goes as planned and the required approvals are obtained, the Port City could be set on a path toward addressing coastal erosion effectively. The project is funded in a 90:10 ratio by the Centre and the State government.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared with inputs from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), has been submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and forwarded to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for final approval.

“This initiative is designed not only to mitigate coastal erosion, but also to restore coastal ecosystems and safeguard the livelihoods of communities dependent on these areas,” VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Commissioner KS Viswanathan explained.

He pointed out, “We briefed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent review meeting, and he approved the project. The detailed project report was prepared with scientific backing from the NCCR, which had already studied the erosion hotspots along our coast.”

The Rs 200-crore project is divided into two phases: structural mitigation and non-structural measures.