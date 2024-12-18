Government targets Rs 25k crore investments with new tourism policy

He explained the State’s strategic advantages, including its vast coastline, historical heritage, natural resources, and perennial rivers, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a prime destination for tourism.

“The TDP-led NDA government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, is committed to transforming the State into a global tourism hub with infrastructure of international standards,” he asserted.

The new policy envisages setting up of 10 thematic circuits and 25 tourism projects across the State. Notable plans include development of three eco-tourism circuits, 10 temple circuits and two cruise circuits. Establishment of five beach circuits in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Srikakulam, Nellore and Machilipatnam and creation of Buddhist circuits in Amaravati-Nagarjunakonda and Visakhapatnam-Thotlakonda are also part of the policy.

Tourism Secretary V Vinay Chand explained the policy’s focus on industry status for tourism, connecting Jyotirlingas, Shakti Peethas and other sacred sites, besides enhancing coastal and river tourism. Amrapali Kata, Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), detailed the policy’s targets, which include increasing tourism’s Gross Value Added (GVA) from 4.6% to 28% and employment from 12% to 15%. The policy also envisions setting up of seven anchor hubs in Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota and Tirupati to serve as tourism focal points. “We are striving towards making AP one of India’s top 10 States for foreign tourist arrivals,” she explained.

AP Chambers president P Bhaskara Rao and CII president D Ramakrishna lauded the government’s structured approach to promote tourism in a big way.