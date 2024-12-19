Indian Navy commissions INS Nirdeshak

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Nirdeshak, the second ship under the Survey Vessel (Large) project, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth presided over the commissioning ceremony, which was hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.
The ship is part of a series of four survey vessels under construction by Garden Reach Shipbuilding & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.
Designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, assist in navigation, and support maritime operations, the vessel marks a major step in strengthening India’s maritime capabilities.
The secondary roles of the vessel is to serve as a hospital ship and to take part in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. The vessel is the successor of the former ship ‘Nirdeshak,’ that served the Indian Navy with distinction for over three decades. It was decommissioned on December 19, 2014.
Union Minister Sanjay Seth emphasised the vital role of survey ships in ensuring maritime safety. “Highly specialised ships, the Survey Vessels, play a vital role in charting the ocean. These are sophisticated niche platforms that allow for a more accurate collation of oceanic data, its precise processing, and, as a result, highly reliable charts that enhance maritime operations and safety,” he said.
Highlighting the diplomatic role of survey ships, he added, “When our Survey Ships undertake missions in support of a friendly country, they epitomise what India believes in helping a friend in need without asking for something in return. This would help in strengthening our bilateral ties and in opening up and promoting trade opportunities in the long term. The new Survey Ships will make us more potent also, as foreign fleets are looking towards Bharitya Nausena for hydrographic cooperation.”
It is built with over 80% indigenous content under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The ship is equipped with advanced hydrographic systems, including Multi Beam Echo Sounders, Side Scan Sonars, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV). These technologies enable precise mapping for safe navigation, expand survey capabilities in challenging zones, and support environmental studies and wreck identification.
The vessel is expected to contribute significantly to the security and environmental health of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), while reinforcing India’s leadership in regional collaboration, scientific exploration, and peacekeeping missions. It will also support India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative by promoting shared maritime data with friendly nations.
The ship’s construction involved collaborative efforts by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, GRSE, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), and several MSMEs, showcasing India’s focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
The journey of the new Nirdeshak began with its keel laying on December 1, 2020, marking the start of its construction. The ship was launched on May 26, 2022, and later underwent basin trials to test its functionality. To oversee its development and operational integration, the Nirdeshak Cell was established at INS Circars on February 15, 2024.
The ship completed its Contractor Sea Trials from May 9 to 13, 2024, followed by Final Machinery trials held between July 15 and 17, 2024. The Nirdeshak embarked on its maiden voyage from Kolkata to Visakhapatnam from October 28 to 30, 2024. Built with the capability to accommodate one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), the ship will be based at Vizag.
Significance of hydrographic surveys
Facilitate resource exploitation (e.g., fishing, mineral exploration)
Support environmental protection & management
Assist in maritime boundary delimitation
Contribute to the Nat’l Marine Spatial Data Infra
Promote coastal tourism
Enhance maritime defence and security
Aid in tsunami, flood, and inundation modelling
Assist in coastal zone management
Advance marine science research