Indian Navy commissions INS Nirdeshak

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Nirdeshak, the second ship under the Survey Vessel (Large) project, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth presided over the commissioning ceremony, which was hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The ship is part of a series of four survey vessels under construction by Garden Reach Shipbuilding & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

Designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, assist in navigation, and support maritime operations, the vessel marks a major step in strengthening India’s maritime capabilities.

The secondary roles of the vessel is to serve as a hospital ship and to take part in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. The vessel is the successor of the former ship ‘Nirdeshak,’ that served the Indian Navy with distinction for over three decades. It was decommissioned on December 19, 2014.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth emphasised the vital role of survey ships in ensuring maritime safety. “Highly specialised ships, the Survey Vessels, play a vital role in charting the ocean. These are sophisticated niche platforms that allow for a more accurate collation of oceanic data, its precise processing, and, as a result, highly reliable charts that enhance maritime operations and safety,” he said.

Highlighting the diplomatic role of survey ships, he added, “When our Survey Ships undertake missions in support of a friendly country, they epitomise what India believes in helping a friend in need without asking for something in return. This would help in strengthening our bilateral ties and in opening up and promoting trade opportunities in the long term. The new Survey Ships will make us more potent also, as foreign fleets are looking towards Bharitya Nausena for hydrographic cooperation.”