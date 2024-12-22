Roads worth Rs 2,869 cr will be built in phases across tribal regions: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for 19 road works worth Rs 105 crore in Ballagaruvu village of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday. Speaking at a public gathering, he emphasised the State government’s commitment to eliminating the use of Doli (makeshift stretchers) in remote tribal hamlets by ensuring proper road connectivity. “I will stand with tribals in their struggles and losses. Eradicating ganja cultivation in the district is our mission,” he declared.

Pawan Kalyan said the government has revised the eligibility criteria under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to include villages with a population of 200, down from the earlier limit of 250, to improve connectivity. “This change was made possible due to discussions between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he mentioned.

He announced that roads worth Rs 2,869 crore will be constructed in phases across tribal regions. The newly launched 19 road works will benefit around 4,500 tribal people. An additional Rs 250 crore will be released in January to expedite the ongoing road construction projects, he said.

Highlighting other development plans, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “The government is working on providing marketing facilities to naturally grown coffee and millets, promoting tourism, and organising skill development programmes for tribal youth to create employment opportunities.” He assured tribals that the administration is committed to resolving drinking water issues and improving their living conditions.

Pawan Kalyan further announced that a junior college will be established in the mandal, fulfilling a long-pending demand of locals. Efforts will be made to grant land titles for houses in the forest areas through a special Adalat under the district collector’s supervision. Roads will also be constructed in hamlets with fewer than 100 residents,” he added.