Andhra Pradesh’s energy efficiency initiatives poised to attract big investments

VIJAYAWADA: A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Advisor, Southern States and UTs, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, along with Kumar Reddy, CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), met K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), in Amaravati on Sunday.
The meeting laid emphasis on critical support provided by the BEE, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and organisations like Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), in promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives in the State.
Acknowledging the BEE’s technical and financial support, Vijayanand lauded the preparation of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) by APSECM, in coordination with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). SEEAP estimates an investment potential of Rs 8,000 crore in energy-saving initiatives across Andhra Pradesh by 2031. The report outlines strategies to achieve energy efficiency goals, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and optimise resources across key sectors, including industry, buildings, agriculture and transportation.
Experts recommended forming a dedicated task force comprising government officials, industry leaders, NGOs, and energy experts to ensure the effective implementation of the action plan.
During the meeting, Vijayanand asserted the State’s commitment to energy efficiency and green energy as part of its economic development strategy and climate change mitigation efforts.
He reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s role in supporting the Centre’s National Action on Climate Change through the Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).
Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, the State has prioritised 24/7 quality power supply, focusing on industrial power standards to drive employment and attract investments. Vijayanand highlighted the recent launch of three major EESL energy efficiency projects in Vijayawada. The three flagship projects, including Urjaveer, the National Efficient Cooking Programme for Anganwadis, and the Energy Efficient Star-Rated Appliances initiative under PMAY aim to reduce electricity bills, greenhouse gas emissions, and address climate change.
Additionally, the National Street Lighting Energy Efficiency Project will strengthen street lighting in panchayats and urban areas with an expected investment of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore in energy efficiency programmes.
These initiatives are aligned with sustainable development goals, and are expected to significantly benefit current and future generations.
AP’s proactive approach in energy efficiency and renewable energy underscores its dedication to sustainability and its role in addressing global climate challenges, he added.