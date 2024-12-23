Andhra Pradesh’s energy efficiency initiatives poised to attract big investments

VIJAYAWADA: A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Advisor, Southern States and UTs, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, along with Kumar Reddy, CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), met K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), in Amaravati on Sunday.

The meeting laid emphasis on critical support provided by the BEE, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and organisations like Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), in promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives in the State.

Acknowledging the BEE’s technical and financial support, Vijayanand lauded the preparation of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) by APSECM, in coordination with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). SEEAP estimates an investment potential of Rs 8,000 crore in energy-saving initiatives across Andhra Pradesh by 2031. The report outlines strategies to achieve energy efficiency goals, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and optimise resources across key sectors, including industry, buildings, agriculture and transportation.

Experts recommended forming a dedicated task force comprising government officials, industry leaders, NGOs, and energy experts to ensure the effective implementation of the action plan.

During the meeting, Vijayanand asserted the State’s commitment to energy efficiency and green energy as part of its economic development strategy and climate change mitigation efforts.