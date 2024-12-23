TDP holds enrolment drive in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP successfully conducted its first-ever membership drive in Delhi on Sunday, evoking an overwhelming turnout of supporters and well-wishers. The event, held at the Masonic Centre of India, showcased the growing influence of the TDP among people, who migrated from Andhra Pradesh to the national capital.

Addressing a gathering, Krishna Mohan Alapati, TDP leader in Delhi, highlighted the party’s development vision. He welcomed the enthusiastic participation of the Andhra Pradesh diaspora, highlighting their enduring connection with the TDP and its commitment to serve the people.

He hailed the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose forward-thinking policies, and governance have inspired countless individuals to rally behind the TDP. The event saw a significant number of attendees registering themselves as members, reaffirming their belief in TDP’s ability to promote growth and prosperity. N Satyanarayana, TDP Parliamentary office secretary, and staff also attended the event.

The membership drive marks a pivotal moment for the TDP as it expands its reach beyond AP and Telangana.