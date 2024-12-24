‘Cyber Valour’ awareness programme launched in Guntur

GUNTUR: The Guntur police, responding to increasing cyber fraud cases, launched the ‘Cyber Valour 2024’ awareness programme to educate the public on preventing such crimes. The programme, culminating in a final event at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram on Monday, targeted various groups, including students, youth, and the general public.

The Centre for Research on Cyber Intelligence and Digital Forensic, Hyderabad, Director Dr Prasad Patibandla addressed the audience, warning against spam calls, trolling, and photo morphing. He emphasised the importance of swift police reporting to tackle fraudsters effectively.

Guntur SP Sathish Kumar highlighted how cybercriminals exploit elderly people and retirees using fake trading apps and insurance scams. Many victims, he noted, fall prey to fraudulent investment schemes, fake lottery links, and job offers in pursuit of quick earnings.

The SP urged the public to safeguard personal details, avoid sharing banking information or OTPs, and report incidents through the National Cyber Safety Cell’s toll-free number, 1930, for immediate assistance. The event also saw prizes awarded to winners of a short film competition focused on cybercrime awareness.