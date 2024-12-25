Ensure no more exodus in Kadapa: YSRCP chief Jagan to party leaders

He urged the party leadership to remain vigilant and maintain close communication with corporators to counter the TDP’s alleged attempts to lure them with money and promises of projects. Accusing TDP of adopting unethical practices to wrest control of the corporation, Jagan emphasised the need to treat this as a matter of prestige and counter such threats.

He directed party leaders to ensure no further defections, and called for collective action to preserve the YSRCP’s strength in Kadapa. The attendees also raised concerns about the TDP’s aggressive tactics, and the alleged retaliatory actions of Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy within the municipal corporation. They detailed instances of intimidation, and sought Jagan’s guidance on addressing these challenges. Jagan reminded the leaders of the importance of upholding the party’s integrity, and working for the people, regardless of political hurdles.

“Standing by our promises has earned us the trust of the people. Elections come and go, but our commitment to public welfare must remain steadfast,” he asserted.

Mentioning the One Nation One Election issue, Jagan expressed confidence in the YSRCP’s return to power in the next elections, urging the party cadre to stay united and resist temptations. “We’ve faced challenges before and emerged stronger. Together, we will continue our mission for the people,” he said.

Jagan highlighted the party’s achievements, and its resolve to fight for public issues. He reiterated the importance of maintaining transparency and ensuring public support, setting the stage for upcoming protests on critical issues like hike in power charges and fee reimbursement dues.