Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu begins exercise to choose new Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: With the tenure of Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad set to end on December 31, there is growing speculation in the Secretariat about who will succeed him. Appointed on June 7, 2024, Neerabh Kumar Prasad was initially set to retire on June 30. However, his tenure was extended by six months until December.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is believed to have started the process of selecting a suitable officer for the top post.

Based on seniority, Y Sri Lakshmi, a 1988 batch IAS officer currently awaiting posting, is at the top of the list. However, the Chief Minister may be reluctant to appoint her due to the corruption charges against her, as well as her close association with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Next in line is G Anantha Ramu, a 1990 batch IAS officer currently serving as Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology). Sources suggest he may also not be considered for the post.

‘Naidu considers efficiency only criterion for appointments’

Following him are Special Chief Secretaries G Sai Prasad (Water Resources), Ajay Jain (Housing), Sumita Dawra (currently on deputation), and RP Sisodia (Revenue), all from the 1991 batch.

According to sources, Sai Prasad, a member of the Kamma community, is likely to be considered for the coveted post. He will remain in service until May 2026. However, there are concerns that the Chief Minister might face criticism for appointing someone from his own community to such a key position. Dismissing these concerns, sources argue that an officer’s efficiency should not be linked to their community. They maintain that caste will not be an obstacle for Sai Prasad, as he has proven his competence during his tenure as Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office during 2014-19.

“During the early days after the formation of the coalition government, a section of leaders within the TDP expressed dissatisfaction over Sai Prasad’s appointment as Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources). They felt he had supported large-scale land grabbing under the previous regime while serving as Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA),” said a senior TDP leader. However, he emphasised that Naidu considers efficiency the only criterion for making appointments.

The names of K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), and RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), are also being discussed.