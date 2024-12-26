CPI urges CM Chandrababu Naidu not to hike movie ticket prices

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, in a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urged him not to allow ticket price hike and benefit shows of new films henceforth.

He said it had become a trend to the respective governments of both the Telugu States to issue orders permitting the film producers to increase the ticket prices of new movies abnormally at the time of release.

“It is nothing but allowing the film producers and exhibitors to loot the public,” he observed.

“Big-budget films are produced for years to make more money. Most of those films lack social values or morals, and are produced from a strictly commercial point of view. The CPI condemns such a practice,” he said.

Mentioning the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa-2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, the CPI State secretary said, “It was a wake up call for Revanth Reddy led Congress government in Telangana, which announced that henceforth no benefit shows and ticket price hike would be permitted. We want Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to take a similar stand in AP too.”