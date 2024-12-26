Parents die by suicide in Andhra over son's decision to marry transgender

Kumar has been in a relationship with a transgender person for three years and was adamant about not marrying a woman. He insisted on staying with the transgender person, leading to frequent quarrels with his parents.

Kumar had previously attempted suicide over the matter, police said on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that Kumar had spent Rs 1.5 lakh belonging to the transgenders, prompting them to demand the amount from his parents and cause a nuisance.

The public insults directed at his parents by members of the transgender community compounded their distress and drove them to take the extreme step, they said. An investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)