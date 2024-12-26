World Telugu Writers’ Mahasabha to be held in Vijayawada on Dec 28, 29

VIJAYAWADA: Avanigadda MLA and Honorary President of the World Telugu Writers’ Association, Mandali Buddha Prasad, announced that the 6th World Telugu Writers’ Mahasabha (Conference) will be organised at Kakaraparthi Bhavannarayana (KBN) College in Vijayawada on December 28 and 29. The event aims promote the preservation of Telugu language, and engage the youth to ensure its continued vibrancy.

Buddha Prasad highlighted the importance of the younger generation in sustaining the mother tongue, stating, “A language depends on the current generation to avoid becoming obsolete.” He also emphasised the significance of environmental conservation, a key theme of the event.

In tribute to two notable figures in Telugu history, the venue will be named after Potti Sriramulu, while the main stage will honour the late Ramoji Rao, founder of the Eenadu group.

The conference, organised jointly by the World Telugu Writers’ Association, Krishna District Writers’ Association, and KBN College, will be inaugurated by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Nutalapati Venkata Ramana. AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, MP Kesineni Sivanath, and Margadarsi Managing Director Shailaja Kiran, are set to attend as the chief guests.

A special 500-page publication titled ‘Marpu’ will be unveiled during the conference.

The event will feature a sessions on various domains of language, including literary, cultural, and science. Conferences for journalists, broadcasters, women, poets, and representatives from other States and countries will also be held across three stages, with the Ramoji Rao stage hosting the main events.

Over 1,200 delegates, 300 students, and 100 special guests have already registered for the conference, which promises to unite Telugu writers, poets, and language enthusiasts from across the globe.

World Telugu Writers’ Mahasabha President Guttikonda Subbarao, General Secretary Dr GV Poornachandu, and SKPVV Hindu High Schools Committee Administrative Officer Dr Vangala Narayana Rao are overseeing the preparations to ensure the event’s success.