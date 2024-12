Man faked as police to dupe relatives: Addl SP

In pursuance of a plan to settle the land disputes in the guise of a police officer, he took part in the official visit of Pawan Kalyan to Bagujola village in Makkuva mandal on December 20.

He took photos with the local police and with the foundation stone plaques of the Pawan Kalyan’s official programmes to dupe his relatives and villagers as an IPS officer, and circulated the same to his relatives, besides updating his WhatsApp status.

Suspecting that he duped his relatives and local police, his friends lodged a complaint with Makkuva police. During the case investigation, it was revealed that Prakash was impersonated as an IPS officer.

“Prakash did not participate in the Deputy CM’s official tour. His vehicle was among those stopped at Duggeru by local police. He reached the foundation stone laying ceremony area by walking after the Deputy CM left the place, and took photos. We are unable to identify the impersonated IPS officer due to incessant rain. We have registered a case against Prakash under Sections 204, 205, 318(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336 (3), 338, and 340 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the Additional SP said.

Though the police are denying that Prakash did not participate in the Pawan Kalyan’s tour, several videos circulated on social media clearly showed his presence behind the Deputy CM.

After seeing his photographs with the local police, several community leaders felicitated Prakash in Salur believing that he became as IPS officer from a very poor financial background.