Errors in 17k acre freehold lands in Andhra: Min DSBV Swamy

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh government is committed to resolving land-related disputes permanently through the ongoing ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ programme, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (Dr DSBV Swamy) stated.

The Minister, accompanied by District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and other officials, attended the Revenue Sadassu held at Nandanavanam village in Zarugumalli mandal on Saturday and assured villagers of swift resolution of grievances.

Swamy criticised the previous YSRCP government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for errors in the land re-survey process and the recent power tariff hike. “YSRCP leaders are making baseless allegations against our NDA alliance government regarding the power charges hike. These issues are a consequence of their government’s failures. They would do better to remain quiet,” he said.

The Minister revealed that errors had been identified in 17,000 acres of freehold land out of a total of 1,80,000 acres in Prakasam district, and corrective measures were being implemented. Addressing a plea for a new road between Zarugumalli and Nandanavanam, he assured that funds for a blacktop road would be sanctioned through MGNREGS. “Under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, our government is dedicated to the welfare and development of weaker sections of society,” Swamy added.

Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Zarugumalli Tahsildar B Janardhan, Nandanavanam Sarpanch K Sunanda, and others were present at the event.