Manmohan Singh is a rare statesman: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Mourning the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said he was reminded of Singh’s large-heartedness and graciousness towards his family.

“The year 2004 was a particularly difficult time for us. Our leader Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had recently recovered from an attempt on his life after a dangerous bomb blast by Naxals near Tirupati, and the @jaiTDP party had just lost the 2004 elections. At this crucial time, the new state government had moved to reduce security cover to Mr. @ncbn garu. This would’ve prevented him from being with the people and representing their issues. At this time, Mr. @ncbn garu met the then-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and personally requested him to restore security cover, citing the recent attacks on his life and the heightened threat perception as ascertained by security agencies. Regardless of the fact that we were from an opposition party, Dr. Manmohan Singh immediately said that Mr. @ncbn garu is important to the nation, and against the wishes of the then state government, gave instructions to restore full security (led by NSG commandos) to Mr. @ncbn garu. In fact, he specifically told Mr. @ncbn garu that by the time you go back to Hyderabad, NSG security cover will be ready for you,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’ on Saturday.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh was a rare statesman, and as a family, we owe him personally for his large heart,” Lokesh said.