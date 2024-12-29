The Andhra story

Political shifts, floods & boost to major infra projects

The great reversal of fortunes — marked by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s triumphant return to the State Legislative Assembly, actor and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister, the unprecedented rains and subsequent floods in Vijayawada, and the controversy surrounding the sacred Tirumala laddu—were among the major developments in the State, making 2024 nothing short of dramatic.

Election fever gripped Andhra Pradesh early in January, as various political parties launched their campaigns. While YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed ahead with his bid for a second term, highlighting that his government had fulfilled 99% of its promises, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, in alliance with the JSP and BJP, promised development at par with welfare. The Congress in the State also received a boost as YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan’s sister, took charge as party chief.

The elections concluded with a high voter turnout of 81.86%. Post-election violence erupted in a few districts, particularly in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati.

The TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri came alive on June 4, as the NDA swept the election, securing 164 Assembly and 21 Parliamentary seats. While the yellow party won 135 Assembly seats, the Jana Sena emerged as a true winner with a perfect strike rate, winning all 21 Assembly seats it contested. The BJP secured eight seats, while the YSRCP won just 11 Assembly seats — far from its goal of winning all 175.

Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and actors K Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth in attendance.

Soon after taking charge, Naidu signed five crucial files, as promised, to hike pensions, conduct a mega DSC, withdraw the Land Titling Act, revive Anna Canteens and conduct the country’s first skill census. Among its Six Guarantees, the government has launched a pilot programme to conduct the skill census. Additionally, the State government implemented a programme to distribute three free gas cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries. It has also set up a committee to study the free bus travel scheme for women implemented in other States.