The Andhra story

Political shifts, floods & boost to major infra projects
The great reversal of fortunes — marked by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s triumphant return to the State Legislative Assembly, actor and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister, the unprecedented rains and subsequent floods in Vijayawada, and the controversy surrounding the sacred Tirumala laddu—were among the major developments in the State, making 2024 nothing short of dramatic.
Election fever gripped Andhra Pradesh early in January, as various political parties launched their campaigns. While YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed ahead with his bid for a second term, highlighting that his government had fulfilled 99% of its promises, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, in alliance with the JSP and BJP, promised development at par with welfare. The Congress in the State also received a boost as YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan’s sister, took charge as party chief.
The elections concluded with a high voter turnout of 81.86%. Post-election violence erupted in a few districts, particularly in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati.
The TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri came alive on June 4, as the NDA swept the election, securing 164 Assembly and 21 Parliamentary seats. While the yellow party won 135 Assembly seats, the Jana Sena emerged as a true winner with a perfect strike rate, winning all 21 Assembly seats it contested. The BJP secured eight seats, while the YSRCP won just 11 Assembly seats — far from its goal of winning all 175.
Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and actors K Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth in attendance.
Soon after taking charge, Naidu signed five crucial files, as promised, to hike pensions, conduct a mega DSC, withdraw the Land Titling Act, revive Anna Canteens and conduct the country’s first skill census. Among its Six Guarantees, the government has launched a pilot programme to conduct the skill census. Additionally, the State government implemented a programme to distribute three free gas cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries. It has also set up a committee to study the free bus travel scheme for women implemented in other States.
NDA’s biggest challenge
In September, the State government faced its biggest challenge when unprecedented rains, unseen in nearly 50 years, battered Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, and Guntur. As the rains subsided, citizens were in for a rude shock, waking up to flooded streets in parts of the city. Nearly seven lakh people were affected by the deluge, which followed the breach of the Budameru Rivulet. Many residents were stranded in their homes, without power, water or food. There was panic in another part of the city as well as the Prakasam Barrage received record inflows. Fortunately, the inflows reduced as the rain receded. In response, 190 relief camps were set up, providing shelter to 44,041 people. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to the field to personally monitor the relief efforts. The devastating floods claimed at least 35 lives. The Indian Army joined the government in efforts to plug the breach in the Budameru Rivulet & prevent further damage
Polavaram: Govt’s first order of business
Soon after taking charge, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu got down to business and visited the Polavaram Irrigation Project site to review the progress of works. A team of international experts also visited the project site to assess issues with the diaphragm wall, guide bund, and cofferdams. Based on their recommendations, it was decided to construct a new diaphragm wall to replace the damaged one. Construction of the new diaphragm wall is set to begin on January 2, 2025. Expressing dismay at the devastation and negligence during the previous YSRCP regime, Naidu pointed out that the delay in executing the Polavaram project over the past five years had resulted in measurable losses of between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore. He announced that December 2025 had been set as the deadline for completing the diaphragm wall, although an extension until March 2026 was sought. Additionally, he set October 2026 as the deadline for completion of phase 1 works
Focus on drones and seaplane
Besides Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep technology, drones were in focus this year with the State government organising the two-day Amaravati Drone Summit to attract investments and start-ups in drone manufacturing. The event also aimed to create a platform to foster discussions on the future of drone technology. The event culminated with 5,500 drones lighting up the sky in Vijayawada. Attending the drone summit, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that Amaravati will become the drone capital of India. Highlighting the transformative potential of drones, especially in agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare, he had pointed out that drones were effectively used to deliver food and drinking water to stranded residents during the Vijayawada floods. “While other countries use drones for warfare, we will use them for peace and security by monitoring criminal activities and ensuring public safety,” he had remarked. In November, Naidu, along with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, launched the trial run for the seaplane service between Vijayawada and Srisailam. Asserting that he was committed to revitalising brand ‘Andhra Pradesh’, Naidu said, “Investment in infrastructure gives 4x returns. On the other hand, investment in tourism can give up to six-fold returns. No ‘ism’ will be there in future except Tourism.”
The Tirumala laddu row
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims that animal fat was used in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala laddu under the previous YSRCP administration sparked widespread concerns. Petitions were filed in the Supreme Court calling for a thorough investigation into the allegations. In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, comprising two officers each from the CBI and Andhra Pradesh Police, along with a senior officer from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). A CBI director was appointed to oversee the investigation. The Supreme Court found fault with Naidu for making statements about the use of contaminated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala laddus before an FIR was even registered and before an SIT probe was ordered. The court observed, “There is no prima facie evidence to suggest that the contaminated ghee was used in making the laddus. We must keep God out of politics.”
Big ticket investments for amaravati
The capital city of Amaravati received a boost following the TDP-led NDA’s victory in the Assembly elections. Construction work in Amaravati had been stalled for five years after the previous YSRCP government proposed the development of three capitals for the State. This delay resulted in a 45 per cent increase in construction costs, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana had revealed recently.
Even before TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office as Chief Minister, jungle clearance works were launched. To date, the State government has approved projects worth Rs 45,249 crore for the development of roads and infrastructure in the capital city.
These plans include the construction of iconic buildings, trunk roads, and layouts. Notable structures include a High Court building on 42.36 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 1,048 crore; a General Administrative Building with 47 floors; and four HoD towers, totaling Rs 4,688 crore.
The State government has confirmed that the globally renowned architecture firm Foster + Partners, led by Norman Foster, has won tenders to design the five iconic towers, including the Assembly and High Court buildings in Amaravati.
To expedite the progress of these works, the Central government in its Budget had committed to facilitating loans of up to Rs 15,000 crore through multilateral development agencies in the current financial year. The Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) have stepped forward to provide the loans.
Recently, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved an $800 million loan to support the Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Programme in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to establish Amaravati as a climate-resilient, well-managed urban centre that fosters economic growth and improves living standards, particularly for vulnerable communities.
Transportation is a key focus, with the government chalking out plans to connect Amaravati to major cities. The Amaravati-Hyderabad highway has received approval, and plans are underway for 12-lane roads linking the capital city to Bengaluru.
To mitigate the risk of potential flooding, the government has initiated plans to expand key canals and construct six reservoirs.
Boost to education and business
Thirteen international and central institutions have expressed interest in establishing campuses in Amaravati. Among them are NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) University, Premier Law University, and BITS Pilani. Besides. ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), the National Police Academy, and the National Green Tribunal Regional Office, are expected to set up their offices in Amaravati.
Private companies have also shown interest in Amaravati, with Microsoft purchasing 25 acres of land for Rs 181 crore.
Additionally, Infosys, another tech giant, also plans to set up an IT hub, while HCL Technologies has allocated Rs 200 crore for a campus.
A Singapore-based consortium is set to invest Rs 500 crore in a startup hub, while companies like Panasonic, Heineken, and other big firms are also planning to establish their units.