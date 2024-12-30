Visakhapatnam jail staff protest alleged discrimination by superintendent Mahendrababu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Constables and staff of Visakhapatnam Central Jail staged a protest on Saturday, accusing Jail Superintendent Mahendrababu of discrimination against them for supporting TDP-JSP-BJP combine during the recent elections.

The constables claimed that the jail superintendent had humiliated them, including forcing them to strip their uniforms in front of inmates under the pretext of inspection.

Around 80 families of the constables gathered outside the jail, with many of the staff refusing to attend duty as a form of protest. As per the sources, the constables accused Mahendrababu of humiliating them deliberately in the guise of routine inspections.

The sources revealed that the superintendent had been demanding the staff to work extra hours. The situation escalated as families took out a rally at the jail gates, demanding respect for the prison staff. DIG Ravi Kiran issued orders taking action against 40 constables over absence from duty.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha acknowledged the situation and ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by the prison staff. She said that she had spoken with the DG (prisons) to ensure a transparent probe into the claims.