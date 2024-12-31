Father ends life in Guntur unable to bear daughter’s death

GUNTUR: Unable to cope with the loss of his daughter, a 44-year-old farm worker, J Hanumantha Rao, consumed pesticide on December 23 and succumbed to the poison on Monday while undergoing treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

Hanumantha Rao, a resident of Vellatur village in Bollapalle mandal, was devastated after his daughter, Anusha (16), jumped to her death from a hostel building in Narasaraopet on November 17.

Anusha, an intermediate first-year student at a private college, reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel. College authorities rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following her death, Hanumantha, who had enroled Anusha in the private college and hostel to secure better opportunities for her, was overcome with grief.

After consuming pesticide, his family rushed him to a nearby hospital and later to Guntur GGH for advanced treatment.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into Anusha’s death. The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights member, Bathula Padmavathi, directed the education department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Further investigations into the circumstances leading to both deaths are ongoing.