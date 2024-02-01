Konaseema violence: Act independently on case withdrawal, AP HC directs PPs

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the local court public prosecutors (PPs) of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district to follow the Supreme Court guidelines with regard to withdrawal of cases registered by police following arson and violence when the district was renamed. The public prosecutor was directed to act independently following the CrPC, besides the apex court directions.

At the same time, the division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to file a counter with full details.

On December 20, 2023, the State government issued orders (GO 1566) withdrawing the cases registered against a few persons with regard to Konaseema violence. Challenging the same, Janga Babu Rao, convener of BR Ambedkar Konaseema Zilla Sadhana Samithi, filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the government order was against the Supreme Court guidelines and the government itself directed the local public prosecutors and the assistant public prosecutors to withdraw the cases. As per the guidelines, the public prosecutor should act independently and not on the directions of the government, he said.

Special Government Pleader V Maheswar Reddy, appearing for the Home Department, said the government took a policy decision with regard to withdrawal of the cases and the final call on the issue will be that of public prosecutor and the court concerned should give the orders. In case the local court gives its nod for withdrawal of the case, those having objection can approach the High Court. The issue is yet to come to the point of case withdrawals, he said and sought time to file a counter. Further hearing in the case was posted to February 14.