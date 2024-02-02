Rs 9,138 crore allocated for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh has been allocated a staggering amount of Rs 9,138 crore for the development of railways for the financial year 2024-25, said Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Addressing mediapersons in New Delhi on Thursday, he said between 2009 and 2014, AP was allocated Rs 886 crore only and that was for the combined State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Now, for Andhra Pradesh alone, Rs 9,138 crore has been allocated, which is 10 times of what was allocated for five years for the combined State earlier. Since 2014, allocation to the State has been increased year on year,” he highlighted.

Indian Railways has been allocated Rs 2,52,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25 and the focus is on the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Efforts are being made to increase the capacity in railways. As part of it, three major economic railway corridor projects will be executed and as a result 40,000 km of tracks will be laid in the next 6-8 years, he explained.

The total investment for development of railways in Andhra Pradesh is Rs 68,059 crore. About 97% of track electrification has been completed in the State. Rail track of 246 km length is being laid in the region every year compared to just 70 km per year during 2009-14.

To facilitate speedy road transportation, 709 railway over bridges and railway under bridges have been constructed. Over 109 One Station One Product stalls have been set up at the railway stations across the State.

In all, 72 railway stations in AP are being upgraded as part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, he said.

As regards to Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, he said the State government was asked for 53 acres, and once the land is handed over to the Centre, the works will commence. The DPR for the new railway zone and the zonal headquarters has already been approved.

“All that is now needed is for the State to allot the required 53 acres. On the very day, the land is allotted, the works will commence,” he asserted.