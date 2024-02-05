Andhra Pradesh Budget session from February 5th, Governor to address joint sitting of Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: The 44th session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence at 10 am on Monday with Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing the joint session of the Assembly and the Council.

While the exact number of days the House will be is session will be decided during the Business Advisory Committee meeting that will be held after the Governor’s address, sources said it may be limited to five days.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the vote-on-account budget on February 6.

With the election schedule likely to be notified in the second fortnight of the month, the State government’s focus will be on allocation of funds for its flagship programmes. It will lay emphasis on highlighting the welfare and development initiatives introduced over the last five years and explain how much has been spent on various schemes, particularly through DBT.

TDP to raise 10 issues

On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a meeting of the TDP Legislative Party. It has been learnt that the Opposition will take up 10 issues during the budget session, including public debt, job calender, inflation, the State government’s failure to give weekly off to police personnel, alleged allocation of thousands of acres to ‘benamis’ under the pretext of solar power projects, hike in power tariff, and failure in declaring drought mandals and helping those affected by Cyclone Michuang.

Terming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the biggest failed chief minister in history, Naidu accused him of spewing lies.

Releasing the TDLP charge sheet against the YSRC government, Naidu alleged that Jagan has not even fulfilled 21% of the 730 promises he made during his padayatra. The party’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly, K Atchannaidu, and the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, MLAs and MLCs were present.

Disqualification pleas

Monday is the last day for YSRC rebel MLAs to explain on the disqualification pleas filed against them. The High Court had rejected their plea seeking a stay on the proceedings