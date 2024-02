VIJAYAWADA : JSP president Pawan Kalyan and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu met at the latter’s Undavalli residence on Sunday afternoon to discuss the sharing of seats between the two parties ahead of the elections.

The parties are said to have achieved headway in the process as the duo held discussions for nearly three hours. Sources said a final call will be taken after the leaders meet once again on February 8.

Naidu and Pawan have decided to go ahead with the seat-sharing as the BJP is yet to announce its stand on joining the alliance. They have also reportedly decided to pacify aspirants who would not be getting a ticket.

The party chiefs have previously held meetings with their respective parties to zero in on the number of seats they should demand. With the announcement on seat-sharing being delayed, cadre of both the parties have been confused. Naidu’s unilateral declaration that the TDP would contest from Araku and Mandapet Assembly segments did not sit well with the JSP leaders. Subsequently, in a tit-for-tat move, Pawan Kalyan announced that the JSP would contest from Rajanagaram and Razole Assembly seats.

Further, the Jana Sena has been demanding more seats in the erstwhile Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, stating that it has a considerable base in these regions.

Jana Sena ‘demanded’ 40 Assembly segments

The TDP, too, has a good number of MLAs as well as strong leaders in these districts. As a result, a keen tussle is on between the allies to grab the majority of the seats. According to sources, the JSP demanded nearly 40 Assembly seats with majority of them in the Godavari districts, including at least one Assembly seat in each of the 25 Parliamentary constituencies. It also sought at least five to six Parliamentary seats, they added. Following the discussions on Sunday, the JSP has reportedly agreed for a total of 30 Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.

After addressing the cadre during the joining of Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry in the party on Sunday night, the JSP chief went back to Naidu’s residence.

During the meeting that lasted one hour, the Pawan and Naidu had an in-depth discussion about seat-sharing, manifesto and public meetings.