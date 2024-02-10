Three-day Gunadala Matha centenary celebrations commence with gaiety in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day celebrations to mark the centenary of Gunadala Mary Matha officially commenced on Friday with Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Rajarao, Monsignor Rev. Fr. Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Rev. Fr. Meshapam Gabrielu, Shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy and SPC director Fr. Thota Sunil Raju lighting the torch on the specially-designed Kalavedika at the Bishop Gross High School ground atop Gunadala Hill.

The centenary celebrations of Lourdes Mata officially commenced at 7 am. During the event, Bishop Rajarao delivered the opening sermon of the Nuru Vasantala Utsavalu (centenary celebrations). Emphasising that Mother Mary, the mother of God, exemplified humble obedience and devotion, he spoke about her immaculate appearance in Lourdes City, France.