Kondaveedu Fort Festival kickstarts on a grand note

GUNTUR: The two-day Kondaveedu Fort Fest kickstarted on a grand note on Saturday. In a move to boost tourism and make Palnadu district a major tourist destination in the State, the administration is organising the fest, which was inaugurated by Joint Collector Shyam Prasad. He also flagged-off various adventure sports at the fort.

He said the construction of ghat road, developing basic infrastructure, a museum with state-of-the-art facilities, and other amenities amid the bounty of the nature led to increase in footfall to the fort.

“Newly-launched helicopter ride, paramotoring, and hot balloon ride received huge response from tourists. Rock climbing, kayaking boating, horse riding, will also be available for the tourists, and children play park exhibition, flower show, and photo exhibition depicting the rich historical value of the fort are major attractions,” he added.