Cath lab at Ongole GGH to be operational by April

ONGOLE: Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) officials are in a hurry to complete the civil engineering works taken up to establish a catheterization laboratory (cath lab) at GGH (RIMS). With an aim to provide quality and advanced medical services to heart patients, the State government has decided to set up a new cath lab with `6 crore.

Ongole GGH has been referring half of its heart patients to Guntur GGH for advance medical treatments due as there is no cath lab facility in the hospital. As per government Aarogya Sri records, nearly 30,000 heart surgeries were performed for the patients of Prakasam district in the last five years.

Although Ongole GGH has its own cardiology department with one cardiologist, one technician, two cath lab technicians, eight ECG technicians and two perfusionists, advanced medical surgeries like angiogram, angioplasty, stent implantation could not be performed due to the lack of a cath lab in the hospital.

Followed by several requests and memorandums from ex-minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accorded permission to establishing a cath lab at the Ongole GGH.

Hospital superintendent Dr Bhagavan Nayak said, “The room where the cath lab will be set up is being modified. The medical machinery will be installed once the civil works are completed. Technicians from the cardiology department have been sent to Guntur GGH to get trained in operating the equipment.”

Ongole GGH cardiologist Dr Kunchala Venkateswara Rao explained, “Due to the lack of a cath lab, we sent a number of cardiac patients, who need angiography, angioplasty or emergency stent implantation, to Guntur GGH. Once services at the new cath lab start, we will be able to perform these procedures in Ongole GGH. We hope that services at the cath lab will be available by the end of March or by April.”