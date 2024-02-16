Expressing displeasure over move to align with BJP, Deo quits TDP

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Former Union minister and TDP senior leader Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo on Thursday wrote an open letter to the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressing his displeasure over the move to have an electoral alliance with the BJP.

He explained how the BJP-led NDA government cheated Andhra Pradesh by ignoring the implementation of several promises made at the time of State bifurcation.

“The NDA government seems to have laid emphasis on creating vote banks by unleashing a reign of terror by bigots. Democracy has already slipped into an ochlocracy mode. All the government institutions have been marginalised, and even the selection process of the election has been compromised,” he observed.