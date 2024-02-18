Vizag cricketer Ricky Bhui leads the way for Andhra in Ranji Trophy

VISAKHAPATNAM : With four centuries from six matches, Vizag cricketer and Andhra Ranji captain Riky Bhui has been making a great stride in national cricket. Taking the captaincy from Hanuma Vihari a month ago, the 27-year-old has become the highest run-scorer in the current domestic season in the Elite group in the country and he is set to cross the 1,000 mark soon.

It is worth noting that Ricky has secured a spot in the Delhi Capitals IPL team and is looking forward to showcasing his skills in the white ball cricket.

Bhui has played a steadfast role in the Andhra team in Ranji this season and stormed into quarter finals with a match to spare in the strong elite Group B. Andhra is now second after Mumbai in the Group B. Besides already scoring 773 runs from six matches, his score went up to 860 on Saturday, as he made 87 runs against Kerala in the first innings of last Rani league match at Vizianagaram.