39th Annual Day fete held at RVR&JC College in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Students should make proper plan and work hard to reach their goals, opined renowned film actor T Gopichand. He was speaking at the 39th Annual Day celebrations of RVR&JC College of Engineering held here on Sunday. On the occasion, guests and students paid tributes to Rayapati Venkata Ranga Rao and Jagarlamudi Chandramouli. Later, scholarships worth Rs 55.40 lakh were awarded to as many as 277 deserving students.

Students should strive towards the establishment of small industries by making the best innovations, and be ready to face the challenges with talent, said SRM University Advisor Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao. He also suggested that teachers should follow innovative methods in teaching as per changing technologies.

Folk, cultural, and western dance performances by students left the audience in awe. Various stalls depicting rural development, handicrafts, and photo studio received huge response. College secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna, treasurer K Krishna Prasad, and students were present.