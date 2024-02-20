PM Modi to inaugurate new campuses of two institutes

VIJAYAWADA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) and the campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool (IIITDM) on Tuesday.

The inauguration of the campus marks a significant milestone in the journey of IIMV, one of the India’s premier management education institutions.

The foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid by the then Union Minister for Human Resources Development Smriti Irani on January 17, 2015.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended virtually by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and others.

IIMV is a green campus, constructed on 241.50 acres, amidst 8,500 trees. The land has been made available by the State government free of cost.

With a built-up area of about 62,350 square metres, IIMV has been constructed at a cost of Rs 472.61 crore.

It has a digitally enabled state-of-the-art facility with 5-star GRIHA rating equipped with 1500 kWp solar power bank connected to the grid, 216 kilo litres per day water treatment plant, and a 150 KLD sewage treatment plant.

IIITDM comes up in Kurnool with Rs 296 cr under AP Reorganisation Act

It has impressive sports infrastructure that includes a FIFA-size football ground, sprawling green cricket field, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, a gym, yoga and meditation centres. It is a knowledge-destination for the holistic development of mind and body.