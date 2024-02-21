Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers to Vasavi Matha

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated as a chief guest in a ceremony held at Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Penugonda on Tuesday.

Accompanied by State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Nirmala Sitharaman carried the 1.5 kg gold crown amidst special rituals, following which the temple priests adorned the crown to the presiding deity.

Located 75 km from Rajamahendravaram, Penugonda is believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Vasavi Matha.

West Godavari District Collector Sumit Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer K Srinivasulu Raju, former minister Pithani Satyanarayana and others traditionally welcomed the Union Minister.