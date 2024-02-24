Dastkar Craft Bazaar sees participation of more than 100 entrepreneurs

VIJAYAWADA : State Marketing Commissioner P Prasanthi inaugurated ‘Dastkar Craft Bazaar’ at Siddhartha Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology on Friday.

The Craft Council of India is organising the Dastkar Bazaar from February 23 to February 29 in the city for the first time. More than one hundred craft groups and craft entrepreneurs from over 20 States across the country participated in the Bazaar to celebrate an authentic experience of quality Indian handicrafts under common roof. The stalls include handloom Cotton, Linen, Silk, Khadi, Jamdani, Ikkat, Wool, Banarasi, Chanderi, Maheswari weaving, Indigo block printing, Mirror work, Paper mache, Lambani embroidery, Cane and Bamboo craft, Sea shell craft, Copper bells, and paintings from Madhubani, Phad, Tanjore, Gond and others.

Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh chairperson S Ranjana said that the Dastkar is a private not-for-profit NGO established in 1981, working to support traditional Indian craftspeople and rural women with an objective of helping them to regain their lost place in the economic mainstream and providing employment.