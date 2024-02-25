Andhra Pradesh: Forum against NTTPS pollution intensifies stir

VIJAYAWADA: The agitation of NTTPS Kalushya Niyanthrana Porata Samithi intensified against the management of the Dr Narla Tata Rao Therman Power Station (NTTPS) on Saturday.

The association members met the plant chief engineer Naveen Gautam and other officials of the power plant and demanded them to take pollution control measures immediately as the fly ash being released from the power plant is polluting air and contaminating the waterbodies of surrounding villages.

They sought to know the measures taken by the management to control the pollution. They warned of strict action stopping the plant operations if the management failed to take appropriate action in a week.

They alleged that residents allege the quality of air has dropped to dangerous levels, along with water pollution. “In a recent inspection carried out by PCB, it is revealed pollution levels in Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapalli is increased dangerously. Water samples collected from the region did not meet drinking water standards due to high concentrations of pollutants,” they said.