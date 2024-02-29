YSRC 8th list with two Lok Sabha and three Assembly incharges out

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Wednesday released its eighth list of incharges for three Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. This takes the total incharges appointed for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats to 83.

In the fresh list, the party replaced the Guntur Lok Sabha seat incharge that it had earlier announced, and also paved the way for the political debut of the daughter of a senior politician.

The party appointed Ponnur MLA Kilaru Rosaiah as the incharge of Guntur parliamentary constituency. Earlier, Ummareddy Venkata Ramana, son of party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, as the incharge of Guntur Lok Sabha seat.

Sources said Venkata Ramana was not available for the MLAs coming under the Lok Sabha seat, which prompted the party to change him. Kilaru Rosaiah is the son-in-law of Venkateswarlu. The party had replaced Rosaiah with Ambati Murali, brother of Sattenapalli MLA and minister Rambabu.

According to sources, the Assembly constituencies around Guntur like Sattenapalli, Ponnur, Tenali and others have considerable Kapu votes and the party has decided to prioritise Kapu leaders for these constituencies.

Meanwhile, the YSRC appointed Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy’s daughter K Krupa Lakshmi as the incharge of Gangadhara Nellore SC reserved constituency in Chittoor district.

Incidentally, Narayana Swamy was earlier appointed as the incharge of Chittoor MP seat, in place of sitting MP N Reddappa. The MP was made incharge of GD Nellore seat.

Sources said Narayana Swamy was not interested to move to Chittoor MP seat and persuaded the party leadership to reappoint him as the incharge of GD Nellore and Reddappa as Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency incharge.

On the other hand, Kanigiri MLA Burra Madhusudhan Yadav was appointed as the incharge of Kandukur Assembly seat. Earlier, the party had replaced Madhusudhan Yadav with another BC leader Katari Aravinda Yadav.

On expected lines, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was made the incharge of Ongole Lok Sabha seat. The announcement came on the day when sitting MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy announced his resignation to the YSRC.

Sources said this may be the last reshuffle as YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indicated that the last list of incharges will be released soon.