Andhra Pradesh: Paruveta Utsav of Ahobilam temple to begin tomorrow

KURNOOL: Elaborate arrangements were made for Lord Ahobilesha’s ‘Paruveta Utsavam’ which is set to start on January 16. The 41-day event will kick off at Bachepalle near Ahobilam temple in Nallamala forest. Ahobilam Mutt General Power of Attorney S Sampath said Lord Ahobilesha extends an invitation to his devotees for his wedding during Paruveta Utsavam.

The 41-day event will cover the surrounding 33 villages in Allagadda assembly constituency, concluding on February 28 at Ahobilam temple.

Following the invitation process, the Mutt officials will conduct Swamy Vari Kalyanotsavam in a traditional manner. Tribal members and priests of the Ahobilam temple, considering themselves representatives of the Lord, lead a procession called Paruveta, carrying Lord Sri Narasimha Swamy in a palanquin through 33 villages in the temple town’s vicinity over the 41-day period.