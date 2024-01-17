YSRC, TDP intensify efforts to win Nellore Lok Sabha seat

NELLORE: While the YSRC is not leaving no stone unturned to retain Nellore Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections, the TDP-JSP alliance is determined to win the seat, which is a bastion of the ruling party.

In fact, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member, and YSRC district president, has revealed his intention to contest from Nellore. At the same time, the TDP-JSP alliance is searching for a strong candidate to wrest the seat from the YSRC. Adala Prabhakar Reddy of YSRC won the seat in 2019, and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in 2012 bypoll and 2014 general elections.

The erstwhile undivided Nellore has 10 Assembly segments and Nellore and Tirupati Lok Sabha constituencies. The YSRC made a clean sweep in the last elections by winning all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.

The present situation doesn’t seem to be easy for the ruling YSRC to make a clean sweep this time as part of its ‘Mission 175’ as three sitting MLAs had shifted their loyalties to the opposition TDP.

Prabhakar Reddy’s tenure as the Rajya Sabha member, is going to end by this month.