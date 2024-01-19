Andhra Pradesh CM to kickstart state election campaign on Jan 25

VISHAKAPATNAM : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart his election campaign from North Andhra by addressing a meeting of YSRC cadre at Bheemili on January 25. Speaking to media persons after a preparatory meeting with YSRC MLAs, MLCs and leaders here on Thursday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said, “About 5,000 to 6,000 party workers from each Assembly constituency of six districts will attend the meeting, where Jagan will give a direction to them to gear up for the ensuing elections. Similar meetings are planned in five zones of the State.”

“The first meeting is being held in Bheemili to launch the YSRC election campaign as Jagan has a special love for North Andhra,” Botcha said. Jagan’s decision is final in selection of party candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. The YSRC is not for individuals. There is no ill-feeling among YSRC leaders even if they are denied party tickets. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India to prepare foolproof electoral rolls to ensure the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner. Balanced development of the State with emphasis on the backward North Andhra, is the aim of YSRC, he explained. Most of the projects, which came up in Visakhapatnam were either initiated or set up when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

IT SEZ at Rushikonda and Brandix at Atchutapuram had come up during the tenure of YSR, he said, questioning the Opposition TDP why no major project had come up in Uttarandhra during the tenure of N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister. Referring to alienation of lands for various organisations in Visakhapatnam, Botcha said most of the land allotments were done for the proposals of the previous TDP regime.

Subba Reddy said, “The YSRC’s aim is to win 175 out of 175 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections. Hence, the party rank and file should work in a coordinated manner to achieve the target.” IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju and other YSRC leaders were present.