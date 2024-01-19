YSRC appoints in-charges for one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : The YSRC released the fourth list of in-charges for one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats on Thursday. Earlier, the ruling party had appointed in-charges for nine Lok Sabha and 50 Assembly constituencies.

Sitting GD Nellore MLA and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy is now the in-charge of SC-reserved Chittoor Lok Sabha segment. He will replace N Reddappa, who has been made in-charge of GD Nellore Assembly seat.

In Singanamala (SC) Assembly seat, M Veeranjaneyulu has been appointed as the in-charge, while the sitting MLA, Jonnalagadda Padmavati, has been dropped.