YSRC appoints in-charges for one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, the ruling party had appointed in-charges for nine Lok Sabha and 50 Assembly constituencies.
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA : The YSRC released the fourth list of in-charges for one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats on Thursday. Earlier, the ruling party had appointed in-charges for nine Lok Sabha and 50 Assembly constituencies.

Sitting GD Nellore MLA and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy is now the in-charge of SC-reserved Chittoor Lok Sabha segment. He will replace N Reddappa, who has been made in-charge of GD Nellore Assembly seat.

In Singanamala (SC) Assembly seat, M Veeranjaneyulu has been appointed as the in-charge, while the sitting MLA, Jonnalagadda Padmavati, has been dropped.

Dr Sudheer Dara has been appointed as the in-charge for Nandikotkur (SC) seat, replacing T Arthur.

Nallagatla Swamidas has been made the in-charge for Tiruvuru (SC) constituency. He will replace Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi. A former MLA, Swamidas recently joined the YSRC from the TDP along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani).

The YSRC has made Era Lakkappa the in-charge of Madakasira (SC) seat.

Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkata Rao and Kovvur MLA and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha were swapped.

