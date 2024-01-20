Three TTD colleges get autonomous status

TIRUPATI : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded autonomous status for a period of 10 years to three Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run educational institutions, including Sri Padmavathi Degree and PG College, Sri Venkateswara Arts College and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College in Tirupati.

Announcing the decision of the UGC, TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi on Friday, said that this achievement was in recognition of high standards of quality education being provided in TTD-run educational institutions.

Speaking to the media, the JEO informed that of the 33 educational institutions run by TTD, three of them bagged autonomous status providing decision-making in improving development of colleges and the quality of education. “This will give freedom in adopting improvised methods of teaching and conducting exams, and changes in syllabus to match with global competitiveness and thereby reducing stress among students,” she said.