Three TTD colleges get autonomous status

TIRUPATI : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded autonomous status for a period of 10 years to three Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run educational institutions, including Sri Padmavathi Degree and PG College, Sri Venkateswara Arts College and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College in Tirupati.
Announcing the decision of the UGC, TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi on Friday, said that this achievement was in recognition of high standards of quality education being provided in TTD-run educational institutions.
Speaking to the media, the JEO informed that of the 33 educational institutions run by TTD, three of them bagged autonomous status providing decision-making in improving development of colleges and the quality of education. “This will give freedom in adopting improvised methods of teaching and conducting exams, and changes in syllabus to match with global competitiveness and thereby reducing stress among students,” she said.
The status also provided an opportunity to conduct the latest technical courses, enhance teaching methods, and open up placement by world-class companies.
“With an objective to fulfil educational needs of rural students in Rayalaseema region, the TTD had launched educational institutions six decades ago. Started with 80 students in 1945, the SV Arts College now provides education to more than 2,700 students enrolled in 22 courses and bagged NAAC A+ recognition on September 13, 2022,” the JEO said and added that Sri Padmavathi Degree and PG College was established in 1952, runs 26 courses with 2800 students and got NAAC A+ recognition on May 10, 2022.
Sada Bhargavi further informed that Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College was established in 1952 and now provides education to 1,850 students enrolled in 19 courses and also received NAAC A+ recognition on March 30, 2023.
TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy complimented the faculty and principals of all three educational institutions besides Sada Bhargavi and DEO Bhaskar Reddy on achieving the autonomous status.