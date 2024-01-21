Girls’ enrolment in primary schools rises in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: While enrolment of girl children at the elementary level has surged in the State, the net enrolment rate at the secondary and higher secondary levels have experienced a notable decline, according to a comprehensive report by an NGO-Child Rights and You (CRY).
The report also highlighted significant concerns regarding the status of girl child well-being in Andhra Pradesh, just ahead of National Girl Child Day.
The NGO’s analysis was based on various government data sources, including NCRB 2022, UDISE+ 2021-22, and NFHS-5 (2019-2021), focusing on three main aspects namely education, protection, and health and nutrition.
According to UDISE+ ( Unified District Information System for Education plus) data, in Andhra Pradesh over 80% of girls were enrolled in primary schools, but the net enrolment rates dropped to 49% and 37% at the secondary and higher secondary levels, respectively.
Safety concerns also come to the forefront, with cases of rape and sexual offences against girls making headlines. “The NCRB 2022 report reveals that over 1,000 minor girls were reported as victims of rape and another 1,000 as victims of sexual assault and harassment under the POCSO Act,” the CRY report stated.
On the health and nutrition front, the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21) data indicates that over 65% of women aged between 15 and 19 in Andhra Pradesh are estimated to be anaemic. Furthermore, the report highlights that 29% of women aged 20-24 were married before 18, facing the challenges of early marriage and motherhood.
John Roberts, the Regional Director of CRY (South), emphasised the need for collective action, stating, “Although successive governments have taken proactive measures to improve conditions for girl children, data reveals that the overall situation is far short of expectation and demands collective and concerted action.”
Calling for joint efforts from the government and civil society, Roberts added, “The government has a pivotal role to play by prioritising girl-child-centric policies, allocating adequate resources strategically, and ensuring effective implementation.”
In response to these challenges, CRY is organising the ‘Walk to EmpowHER!’ event, a walkathon aimed at raising awareness. Roberts explained, “It is not merely a walkathon; it’s a powerful stride towards shaping a more promising future for India’s girls.”
He concluded by reaffirming CRY’s commitment, saying, “We will strive to bridge gaps in access to quality education, healthcare, and protection. By collaborating with local communities and authorities, we aspire to create a future where every girl can dream big and achieve her aspirations.”