Girls’ enrolment in primary schools rises in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: While enrolment of girl children at the elementary level has surged in the State, the net enrolment rate at the secondary and higher secondary levels have experienced a notable decline, according to a comprehensive report by an NGO-Child Rights and You (CRY).

The report also highlighted significant concerns regarding the status of girl child well-being in Andhra Pradesh, just ahead of National Girl Child Day.

The NGO’s analysis was based on various government data sources, including NCRB 2022, UDISE+ 2021-22, and NFHS-5 (2019-2021), focusing on three main aspects namely education, protection, and health and nutrition.

According to UDISE+ ( Unified District Information System for Education plus) data, in Andhra Pradesh over 80% of girls were enrolled in primary schools, but the net enrolment rates dropped to 49% and 37% at the secondary and higher secondary levels, respectively.