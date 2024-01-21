Yandamuri and Dr Indla get Lok Nayak awards

VISAKHAPATNAM : Renowned Indian novelist and screenwriter Yandamuri Veerendranath was honoured with the prestigious literary award by the Lok Nayak Foundation during its annual award function in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, a distinguished medical expert and author from Vijayawada was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

The event was organised to commemorate the 28th death anniversary of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and the 10th death anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao

The ceremony, graced by noted actor and former union minister Chiranjeevi as the chief guest, celebrated the contributions of legendary film stars NTR and ANR.