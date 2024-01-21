Yandamuri and Dr Indla get Lok Nayak awards

VISAKHAPATNAM : Renowned Indian novelist and screenwriter Yandamuri Veerendranath was honoured with the prestigious literary award by the Lok Nayak Foundation during its annual award function in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, a distinguished medical expert and author from Vijayawada was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award.
The event was organised to commemorate the 28th death anniversary of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and the 10th death anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao
The ceremony, graced by noted actor and former union minister Chiranjeevi as the chief guest, celebrated the contributions of legendary film stars NTR and ANR.
Addressing the gathering, Chiranjeevi reminisced about the captivating stories penned by Yandamuri, which played a pivotal role in the novelist’s rise to stardom in the 1980s.
Chiranjeevi commended Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy for his commendable psychiatric services and contributions. Dr Indla and Yandamuri expressed gratitute to the Lok Nayak Foundation for recognising their contributions. They also spoke on the occasion.