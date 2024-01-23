Bangkok-Vizag flight service from April 9

VISAKHAPATNAM : In some good news for travel enthusiasts, Thai Air Asia has announced the resumption of services between Bangkok and Visakhapatnam after four years. The airlines withdrew its service to Vizag in 2019. According to the company, flights will be operated in the route three times a week from April 9. Bookings are open and fare for one-way ticket has been fixed at `7,999 for those who book them before January 30.

The flight will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight, FD 116 DMK-VTZ, will leave Bangkok at 10.05 pm and reach Vizag at 11.20 pm. In the return direction, FD 117 VTZ-DMK will depart from the Port City at 11.50 pm and reach Bangkok at 4.15 am. This will be the second international flight from Vizag after Scoot airlines’ service to Singapore.

Meanwhile, Air India Express announced that it will operate a flight between Hyderabad and Vizag four days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) from January 25. IX 1957 HYD will depart from Hyderabad at 4.40 pm and reach Vizag at 6.05 pm. In the return direction, IX 1982 will leave Vizag at 6:35 pm and reach Hyderabad at 8 pm.

Regarding the runway resurfacing, Visakhapatnam International Airport director S Raja Reddy said the works are expected to be completed as per schedule. “The airport will be open for 24x7 operations from April 1, when the new summer schedule will come into force. The airlines, which had rescheduled some of their flights, may change the timings after night operations resume at the airport,” he explained.

According to Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) president Vijaya Mohan, the resumption of services to Thailand will give a big boost to tourism. It is likely that Air Asia may also introduce its service between Kuala Lumpur and Vizag which had been suspended during Covid. There are a number of Telugu people living in Malaysia, hence the flight from Vizag will be very convenient for them, Mohan added. A TTAA delegation visited Kuala Lumpur, and briefed Air Asia, about the prospects of services to Vizag.