Elusive tiger keeps forest officials in AP on toes

GUNTUR : The elusive big cat which was traced at Atchamkunta village in Macherla of Palnadu district, is keeping the officials on their toes.

Pug marks were spotted in agriculture fields on January 10, but whether it’s a tiger or leopard remains uncertain.

The officials have set up camera traps in fields and nearby water bodies, considering the animal might be searching for water. However, its whereabouts are still unknown, leaving villagers anxious even after 10 days.

To forest officials are also conducting awareness programmes, advising villagers not to harm the animal, avoid nighttime field visits, and remain vigilant. Simultaneously, tiger incidents in Veldurthi, Gurazala, and Durgi areas entering human habitats are causing worries.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy director of Project Tiger, Markapur division, Vignesh, IFS said, “Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve (NSTR), India’s largest, which is spread over 2.5 lakh hectares, partly resides in Palnadu. As part of the Project Tiger, the tiger population has increased to 83.”

Vignesh explained that territorial instincts drive tigers into forest fringe areas seeking food or water in the wake of population growth.

To mitigate this, forest officials are enhancing habitats in NSTR. Measures include identifying sites for additional saucer pits (currently 130 exist) to provide water to animals. Augmenting hetero populations ensures sufficient natural food for tigers in the forest itself, he added.