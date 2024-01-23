More than 4.08 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Total number of voters in Andhra Pradesh increased to 4,08,07,256 from 4,02,21,450 in the draft electoral rolls, according to the final rolls released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday. Of the total, there are 2,07,29,452 female and 2,00,74,322 male voters. While the number of transgender electors stood at was 3,482, there are 67,434 service voters.

Total general electors in the draft electoral roll published under SSR-2024 were 4,01,53,292. Thus, there is a net increase of 5,86,530 electors, which makes 1.46 per cent of the final rolls.

Kurnool district topped the table with 20,163,96 electors, while Alluri Sitarama Raju district stood at the bottom with 7,61,538 voters.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said the final rolls have been published as per the rationalised polling stations, and after disposing of claims and objections that were received till December 9, 2023.

Spl cell to look into objections raised by political parties on final rolls

As many as 22,38,952 names were included in the rolls during the Special Summary Revision-2024, following the publicity programmes taken up by the ECI. It has been learnt that more voters in the 18-19 age group category should be added as per the population statistics. The process of addition of such voters will continue in a campaign mode through continuous updation.

Subsequently, 16,52,422 names have been deleted during SSR-2024 after thorough checking of voters’ list as certain complaints were received.

Senior citizens (above 80 years of age), persons with disability (PwD) marked in the electoral roll and those suspected or affected by Covid-19 will get an opportunity for Home Voting in the elections.

Currently, there are 5,76,791 electors aged 80 years and above, while 4,87,594 are marked as PwD. They will be provided with postal ballots on submitting Form-12D application to the Returning Officer of their respective constituency. The delivering and collection of postal ballots from such voters will be done by polling teams specially formed for this purpose, the CEO explained.

Further, Kumar said if political parties have objections regarding the final electoral rolls, they need to first raise the complaints online as per the Representation of People Act, 1950 and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and then send the list to the special cell (objection on ERoll) headed by the Additional Chief Electoral Officer Harendhira Prasad MN, so that the CEO Office can supervise timely disposal of such objections. He added that the special cell will begin dealing with objections from January 23.

The electors can check their names in the electoral rolls online on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ or on Voter Helpline App. Details of BLO/ERO/DEO will also available on the CEO website, Voter Helpline App.

In case people don’t find their names, they can still file a Form-6 to be included in the voters list, Kumar explained.

QUICK GLANCE