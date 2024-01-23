Need to prioritise thyroid health underscored

VIJAYAWADA : January, the thyroid awareness month, brings attention to the escalating prevalence of thyroid-related diseases and thyroid cancer. This nationwide concern resonates within the borders of Andhra Pradesh, prompting increased awareness and education about the prevention and treatment of thyroid disorders, which are among the most common endocrine disorders.

These diseases affect nearly 50 million Indians. If undiagnosed, the disorder poses risks of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, infertility, and others.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-IV, 2015-2016) reported a prevalence of goitre or thyroid disorders, reaching nearly 2% in females and less than 1% in males aged 15-49. According to NFHS-V (2019-20), Andhra Pradesh ranks sixth in the country, with 4,551 cases per 1,00,000 women suffering from thyroid disorders.

The thyroid gland, resembling a butterfly, is located in the neck and produces hormones influencing every cell, tissue, and organ in the body. The gland plays vital roles in growth, neuronal development, reproduction, and energy metabolism regulation.

Thyroid disorders, affecting people of all ages, often remain undetected, with up to 50% of those affected unaware of their condition.

It is worth noting that women are five to eight times more likely susceptible to thyroid problems than men.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), iodine deficiency paves a path for thyroid disorder and adequate iodine intake will help the gland function normally. During pregnancy, the iodine is very crucial for the foetal brain development, necessitating a daily intake of 250 micrograms as recommended by the WHO.

Dr Bobba Rakesh, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals, emphasised the impact of illnesses on thyroid function, stating, “Any illness can cause acute hypothyroidism via the non-thyroidal illness syndrome or subacute hyperthyroidism. Long-term, most acute thyroid dysfunction resolves once the patient clears the infection.”

Thyroid cancers, categorised into Differentiated Thyroid Cancers, Anaplastic Thyroid Cancers, and Medullary Thyroid Cancers, present varying challenges. While Differentiated Thyroid Cancer is the most common and often treatable, Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer is rare, but highly aggressive.

Dr Rakesh said, “The significance of Thyroid Awareness Month lies in fostering awareness, early detection, and prioritising thyroid health. Initiatives, including education on symptoms, regular check-ups, and a focus on maintaining a balanced iodine intake, aim to curb the prevalence of thyroid disorders,” he added.

Tips for preventing Thyroid disease