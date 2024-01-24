Officials told to speed up construction of RuB in Madhura Nagar

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar instructed the officials concerned to expedite the construction of the railway under a bridge (RuB) in Madhura Nagar, aiming to complete the project within the next 15 days and make it accessible to the public. Additionally, he emphasised the need to enhance the aesthetics of the canal bund at the vehicle depot by developing greenery in the park.

On Tuesday, he inspected the construction work near Maduranagar. During the visit, he stressed the urgency of completing the railway under bridge construction promptly. Officials were instructed to accelerate the construction of the connecting bridge, ensuring its swift accessibility to the public.

Executive Engineer Srinivas Narayanamurthy was also present during the inspection. Later, he inspected the Riverfront Park, directing the officials to expedite work from both sides of the park. He urged completion within 15-20 days, envisioning a pleasant and beautiful space along the Krishna riverbanks for public enjoyment.