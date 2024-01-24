Telugu inscription of 13th century found in Prakasam

ONGOLE: A 13th century Kayastha chief Gangayya Sahini period inscription engraved on a slab was found at Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam.

The inscription has been written in Telugu characters, which date back to ‘Saka 1184, Dundubhi, Bhadrapada, Su (15), lunar eclipse corresponding to August 31, 1262 CE. The inscription was found by Yerragondapalem Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and team.

Later, it was referred to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) office in Mysore. ASI-Mysore Director (Epigraphy) Dr K Muniratnam Reddy explained that this inscription records the gift of a village ‘Gunuru’ (as tax exemption) along with sada sunkam to the Lord of Sri Giri (Lord Mallikarjuna/ Swamy of Srisailam) by Satrayya on the occasion of the lunar eclipse. “It is interesting to note that from this inscription, we came to know Gangayya Sahini probably died in the year 1262 CE”, he added. Gangayya a prominent Kayastha chief who ruled this region with ‘Vallur’ in YSR Kadapa their capital.