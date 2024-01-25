50 aided schools to be closed in Prakasam

ONGOLE : In line with the latest directives of the School Education Department, officials in erstwhile Prakasam district are preparing a list of aided schools with less than 10 students or zero admissions for the current academic year.

Earlier, the District Education Officer (DEO) had instructed Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and Deputy District Education Officers (Dy DEOs) to provide a comprehensive report on all aided schools with details on new student enrolment, teaching faculty strength, proper record maintenance, and overall institutional status.

The district education department is initiating the closure of government aided schools that have remained on record without students for the past two academic years.

Subsequently, officials had identified 20 aided primary, upper primary and high schools with zero admissions.

Now, the State education department director has issued new orders, directing the district administration to identify aided schools with less than 10 students.

After implementing the revised criteria, the district authorities have identified eight aided high schools and 42 primary aided schools with less than ten students in the current academic year.

As per the recent orders, all these 50 aided schools will be closed soon and there will be only 92 aided schools in erstwhile Prakasam district.

Six schools in Giddalur mandal, five in Komarole, four in Naguluppalapadu, three each in Markapur and Chirala, two each in Kanigiri and Cumbum and one each in Donakonda, Ardhaveedu, Yerragondapalem, Kurichedu, Pullalacheruvu, Korisapadu, Karamchedu, Parchur, Inkollu and Martur mandals are among those that would face closure.

“There are around 180 teachers in these aided schools, where less than 10 new admissions were recorded” an officer from the district education department told TNIE.

“As per the latest directions of the higher authorities, we are going to close all those 50 aided schools and will appoint the teachers into other schools wherever their services are necessary,” the education department official added