IRIA National Radiology Conference in Vijayawada from today

VIJAYAWADA : Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) will organise its first-ever National Conference in Vijayawada, which is scheduled to be held from January 25. The four-day event will be conducted at CK Convention Centre at Mangalagiri.

IRIA organising chairman Dr GV Mohan Prasad said, “This is the first national radiology conference of any medical speciality to be held in Vijayawada. We are proud to bring together 3,500 delegates from across India and host about 400 renowned national and international faculty members.”

The conference theme is ‘Imaging Beyond Imagination,’ and it will explore the forefront of radiological and diagnostic practices with a special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI), he added.

One of the organising secretaries Dr VN Varaprasad, who is going to take charge as a IRIA National president, highlighted the signifcance of the theme, saying that the vision of the 76th IRIA National Conference is to pioneer innovation and collaboration in the filed of radiology.

“We aim to push the boundaries of imagination by integrating newer technologies, especially AI, into diagnostic practices,” Varaprasad said.

The event is not only a platform for knowledge exchange but also a hub for the display of cutting-edge radiology equipment, tools and software applications by world-renowned companies.